With effect from November 05, 2020, the unit rights in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 17, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: HELIO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193578 Order book ID: 207118 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 05, 2020, the paid subscription units in Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: HELIO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015193586 Order book ID: 207117 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB