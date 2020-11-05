Data presentations provide key updates on the portfolio, including Belotero, Botulinum Toxin, Radiesse and Ultherapy

Merz Aesthetics, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced the presentation of data from its medical aesthetics portfolio at the 18th edition of the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) taking place virtually as "AMWC Global 2020, The Virtual Edition", to be held from Thursday, November 5 to Saturday, November 7, 2020. Merz Aesthetics is an elite sponsor of the global industry congress.

"We are proud to continue our commitment to the medical aesthetics industry by sponsoring this virtual meeting. We are looking forward to sharing data on the Merz Aesthetics portfolio, engage with our customers and partners and present Merz Aesthetics in a new innovative format. It's time to think differently to keep the momentum of the industry," said Frank Brandt-Pollmann, President EMEA, Merz Aesthetics.

In addition to the presentations listed below, Merz Aesthetics is sponsoring two symposium events to be held over the course of the meeting and led by renowned medical aesthetic experts:

"The Skin You Are In Collagen Expert Session" to be held on Friday, November 6, 15:15h 16:15h CET. The session will include injection videos and insights from renowned international experts:

Dr. Gabriela Casabona Aesthetic Physician, Spain

Dr. Jani van Loghem Aesthetic Physician, The Netherlands

Professor Yana A. Yutskovskaya Dermatologist, Russia

"conFRONT every LINE! Upper Face Rejuvenation" to be held on Saturday, November 7, 12:30h 13:30h CET. The session will include injection videos and insights from renowned international experts:

Dr. Tatjana Pavicic Dermatologist, Germany

Dr. Thomas Rappl Dermatologist, Austria

Oral Presentations

Gabriela Casabona: 'CaHA as a Biostimulator' (Evolution of Regenerative Aesthetics Where are We Now Session); Thursday, November 5, 13:30-15:30h CET, AMWC Stream 2*

Dr. Carla Pecora: 'Botulinum Toxin Injection: Customized Eyebrow Reshape and Positioning, with an Individualized Approach' (Forehead Treatment and Importance of the Eyebrow Line Session); Thursday, November 5, 16:30-18:30h CET, AMWC Stream 1*

Dr. Daria Voropai: 'Midface Dilemmas: How Individual Approaches Require a Multiple Tissue Plane Approach and How Ultrasound, Tactile Feedback, Visual Cues Help Us to Achieve This' (Cheeks: Fillers, Threads of Both? Session); Friday, November 6, 16:30-18:30h CET, AMWC Stream 2

Dr. Kate Goldie: 'Redefining the Art of the Lip' (Lips and Perioral Rejuvenation Session); Saturday, November 7th, 14:00-16:00h CET, AMWC Stream 2

Virtual E-Poster Presentations

Virtual posters will be available for viewing for the duration of the congress.

Botulinum Toxin

IncobotulinumtoxinA Demonstrates Safety and Prolonged Duration of Effect in a Dose-Ranging Study for Glabellar Lines. Martina Kerscher, MD Germany, Sabrina Fabi, MD USA, Tanja Fischer, MD PhD Germany, Michael Gold, MD USA, John Joseph, MD USA, Welf Prager, MD Germany, Berthold Rzany, MD ScM Germany, Steve Yoelin, MD USA, Susanna Roll, Dr. med Germany, Gudrun Klein, PhD Germany, Corey Maas, MD PhD USA.

Decreased Therapeutic Effect Over Time Amongst Botulinum Toxin Type A Agents. Rashid Kazerooni Merz North America, USA.

Neurotoxin Impurities: A Review of Threats to Efficacy. Je-Young Park, MD USA, Owen Sunga, MD, MSc Singapore, Rungsima Wanitphakdeedecha, MD, MA, MSc Thailand, Jürgen Frevert, PhD Germany.

Belotero

Safety of Cohesive Polydensified Matrix Cross-Linked Hyaluronic Acid Volumizing Gel in Temporal Hollows and Cheeks: A Prospective, Open-Label, Post-Market Study. Tatjana Pavicic, MD -Germany; Gerhard Sattler, MD Germany, Welf Prager, MD Germany, Tanja Fischer, MD PhD Germany, Gerd Gauglitz, MD Germany, Matthias Hofmann, PhD Germany; Hanna Dersch Germany; Shahbaz Riaz, PharmD USA, Martina Kerscher, MD Germany.

Hydration Effect of a Revitalizing CPM Cross-Linked Hyaluronic Acid Gel Containing Glycerol. Kay Marquardt, Sabine Falk, Matthias Hofmann, Jeannette Simon, Thomas Hengl all Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Germany.

Radiesse

CaHA microspheres remodel collagen networks leading to improved skin quality and reveal new treatment possibilities. Gabriela Casabona, MD Spain, Bartosch Nowag, Daniela Schäfer, Davide Greco, Thomas Hengl all Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Germany

Combination of Calcium Hydroxylapatite Diluted with Normal Saline and Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization for Skin Tightening. Yana Alexandrovna Yutskovskaya, MD Russia, Anna Daniilovna Sergeeva, MD Russia, Evgeniya Altarovna Kogan, MD PhD Russia.*

Ultherapy

Optimizing Patient Outcomes through a Customized Approach of Microfocused Ultrasound with Visualization Treatments: Consensus Guidelines from an Expert Panel. Sabrina G. Fabi, MD USA, John Joseph, MD USA, Julia Sevi, MD PhD UK, Jeremy B. Green, MD USA, Jennifer Deaver Peterson, MD USA.

*Merz-supported Investigator Initiated Trial

