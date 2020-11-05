Econet wants to build commercial and industrial PV systems across its homeland, Kenya, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. South Africa-based investment firm Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) has made a $20 million equity investment in these projects.From pv magazine France Distributed Power Africa (DPA), a unit of South African telecommunications group Econet, has announced that South Africa-based investment firm Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) has made a $20 million equity investment in newly formed joint venture DPA Africa Asset-Co. Under the terms of the agreement, RBH will own 60% of the ...

