The global membrane market for food and beverage processing size is poised to grow by USD 2.38 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The growth of the membrane food market is mainly driven by the increasing focus on reducing food contamination. The main reason for this is to reduce the contamination that happens to the food and beverage products due to active micro-organisms present in them. These membrane filters efficiently detect and remove microorganisms and microbial contaminants from food products. In the dairy industry, membrane filters are useful in extending the shelf life of milk and in producing cheese and whey protein products. This is also made more effective due to the rules and guidelines by Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) the demand for the usage of membrane filtration technology for contamination control will increase in the coming years.
Report Highlights:
- The major membrane market for food and beverage processing growth came from the microfiltration segment. This is mainly contributed by the dairy and beverage industry as microfiltration removes bacteria and other suspended solids and maintains the stability of beverages.
- Europe was the largest membrane market for food and beverage in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing use of membranes for processing products such as fruit juice concentrates, dairy products, beer, wine, and other beverages.
- The global membrane market for food and beverage processing is fragmented. 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., Koch Industries Inc., Markel Corp., MEGA AS, MANN+HUMMEL, Pentair Plc, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this membrane market for food and beverage processing forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global membrane market for food and beverage processing 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Increasing Demand for Food Products with Specific Ingredients and Nutritional Composition will be a Key Market Trend
The constantly changing consumer demands are leading to the adoption of several new ingredients and additives that have diverse applications in food products. The use of additives in food prevents spoilage, reduces bacterial contamination, and improves the freshness of food products. This will drive the need for membrane filters in the manufacturing of various additives, flavorings, sweeteners, vitamins, and minerals.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
