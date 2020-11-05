TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS

Telix announced on 2 November 2020 that it has entered into a licensing agreement with China Grand Pharmaceutical (CGP) for the greater Chinese rights to its diagnostic and therapeutic products. The deal includes up to US$225m in potential cash payments, including a US$25m non-refundable upfront advance, as well as royalties on therapeutic products sales and a comarketing agreement for the diagnostic products. Additionally, CGP will make a US$25m equity investment in Telix.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...