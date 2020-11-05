Welcoming EBR, a leading RegTech platform to the RIMES group, strengthening regulatory solutions portfolio, market presence, and reach in the financial sector.

RIMES Technologies Corporation (RIMES) announces the acquisition of EBR Analytics (EBR), a Benchmark Regulation (BMR) focused RegTech company based in London, U.K, confirming RIMES' commitment to invest in serving the needs of financial sector firms as they look to solve business-critical regulatory challenges through advanced, data-centric managed services. Through the acquisition, RIMES adds EBR's solution to RIMES RegFocusSM BMR, its own multi-award winning BMR compliance suite.

Following the transaction, the EBR brand will fold into RIMES. The EBR team will continue to operate under RIMES' leadership allowing them to further their already impressive results and achievements in BMR compliance solutioning.

There is a natural synergy between the two companies. RIMES has been active in RegTech for the buy-side since 2016 and during this time, EBR has focused its efforts on the sell-side, winning several Tier-1 clients. With this acquisition, RIMES is committed to solidifying its position as Europe's #1 BMR solution provider across the financial services industry.

"EBR Analytics is a well-known and trusted brand in the RegTech market, which is a strategic growth market for RIMES," says RIMES-CEO Christian Fauvelais. "This acquisition allows us to enhance our BMR service suite and further help firms as they look to comply with this complex and demanding regulation."

"Culturally, RIMES is a great fit for us and our clients; the EBR Team can't wait to get started on this new journey," adds Jay Gandhi, CEO of EBR Analytics. "RIMES understands that data management is the future of the financial services industry and is clearly committed to investing in people and technology that can deliver against client demands."

RIMES and EBR Analytics will not be releasing any specific financial details about this acquisition.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

