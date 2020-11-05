The global IoT in pipeline management market size is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
IOT (Internet of Things), is driven by the adoption of integrated solutions for pipelines to be one of the primary growth factors for the IoT in pipeline management market. Which is influenced by various factors such as political and environmental, regulations, and technological advancements, the pipeline industry is witnessing major transformation. Regulations and infrastructure security problems can be solved with the help of advancements in automation and communication technology help end-user industries in overcoming problems. The adoption of this technology also helps in high productivity, reducing life cycle costs, and securing ROI. These factors will play a crucial role to adopt IoT solutions to connect multiple facets of pipeline management and subsequently enable hassle-free operations.
Report Highlights:
- The major IoT in pipeline management market growth came from the oil and gas industry during 2019. The increasing need for natural gas is one of the key factors for this and the steady demand for crude oil will contribute to the growth of the pipeline management platform market in the oil and gas end-user segment.
- North America was the largest IoT in pipeline market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the recent exploration of shale gas will significantly drive IoT in pipeline management market growth in this region over the forecast period.
- The global IoT in pipeline management market is fragmented. Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., TELUS Communications Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this IoT in pipeline management market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global IoT in pipeline management market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Usage of Drone for Pipeline Monitoring will be a Key Market Trend
Drones are increasingly used in this industry to monitor their pipelines and report any leakage, blockage, and uneven distribution. This provides a fast, effective, and cost-efficient way to monitor the pipelines. However, the adoption of this technology requires large investments from end-user industries. This will induce primarily industries that are concerned about leakages and thefts to use drones.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
IoT in Pipeline Management Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist iot in pipeline management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the iot in pipeline management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the iot in pipeline management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iot in pipeline management market vendors
