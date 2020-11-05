

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday amid optimism that the U.S. election result will reduce the likelihood of major policy changes.



Analysts suggested that a divided Congress is unlikely to pass drug-pricing limits and there would be no big tax changes.



The benchmark DAX rose 110 points, or 0.9 percent, to 12,434 after rallying 2 percent the previous day.



Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media surged 8 percent after returning to profit in the third quarter.



Dialog Semiconductor jumped 7 percent. The chipmaker swung to an operating loss for its third quarter but said it expects higher demand for a range of products in the fourth quarter.



Reinsurance company Munich Re fell 2.3 percent after reporting a sharp fall in third-quarter profit.



Commerzbank plunged 5 percent. The lender swung to a net loss in the third quarter and warned the outlook for bad loans could worsen as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.



Airline Lufthansa dropped 1.4 percent after it swung to a heavy loss in the third quarter.



On the economic front, Germany's manufacturing new orders growth in September was much weaker than expected, figures from the statistical office Destatis showed.



Factory orders rose a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in September, while economists had forecast a 2 percent increase.



The pace of growth slowed sharply from August's 4.9 percent, which was revised up from 4.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

