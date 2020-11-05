Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market worth $6.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the "Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market by Color Type (caramel, carotenoids, anthocyanins, curcumin, annatto, and copper chlorophyllin), Flavor Type (natural extracts, aroma chemicals, & essential oils), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand for processed food and clean label, which is driving the market.

The food application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the natural food colors & flavors market is dominated by the food segment. The consumer trends such as easy-to-use, health & wellness, and clean label trends influence the overall market. The easy-to-use trend is due to the rapid urbanization in emerging markets. Consumers demand healthier ingredients in their food products. The growing side effects of synthetic colors and flavors compel the consumers in emerging and developed economies to focus on an improved consumption.

The European region dominates the natural food colors & flavors market with the largest share in 2019, whereas South America is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

In Europe, Germany dominated the natural food colors & flavors market due to the high production and demand of clean label food & beverages. The worldwide natural food ingredients market is primarily driven by the rising demand for safe and plant-based products. The natural food colors & flavors industry functions with legislators and regulators to deliver qualitative products to its end users. In the major markets.

The increase in the developed economy and per capita income has enabled the consumers to invest in more health and health related services, in the South American region. This is one of the major drivers for natural food colors & flavors in the region. Apart from that, the millennial consumers are more health conscious and open to experiment with various ingredients, this is also thriving the market in the region.

Key players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group, Plc (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (Israel), Mane (France), Sensient (US), T. Hasegawa (Japan), Firmenich (Switzerland), Robertet (France), Symrise (Germany), Synergy Flavors (US), Amar Bio-Organics India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Taiyo International (Japan), The Foodie Flavors Ltd (UK), Besmoke Ltd (UK), Aromata Group (Italy), Gulf Flavors and Food Ingredients FZCO (UAE), Seluz Fragrances & Flavors Company (Turkey), and Takasago (Japan).

