DJ Custodian REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Director Declaration 05-Nov-2020 / 09:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 November 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Custodian REIT advises that David Hunter, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of GCP Student Living plc ("GCP") at its Annual General Meeting on 4 November 2020. David initially joined GCP's board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2019. The Chairmanship of GCP is not expected to impact David's ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87297 EQS News ID: 1145771 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=1145771&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 05, 2020 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)