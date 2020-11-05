

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company is calling back select 2013-17 Ford Explorer SUVs on issues related to rear suspension, the company said in a statement.



This affects about 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada, which were built at the company's Chicago assembly plant from September 4, 2012, to January 25, 2017.



According to Ford, 'Some affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash'.



There have been 13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries related to the recalled vehicles.



Ford assured that dealers, after completing a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint, will do the required replacement.



The auto major had earlier recalled more than 1 million Explorers for fractured rear suspension toe link in June last year and about 2.5 million vehicles were recalled in June this year, on issues related to latch and break.



