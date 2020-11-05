Strong Growth has OASIS Group Expand Executive Team

SWORDS, Ireland, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, the largest privately-owned Records and Information Management (RIM) provider in Europe today announced the appointment of two senior executives to its growing European team.

The announcement sees the promotion of two members of the existing senior leadership team, with Steve Townley, Group Information Management and Technology Director appointed as Chief Information Officer and Andy Upton, Group Director of Operational Integration and Performance promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Steve joined OASIS Group in March 2018 through the acquisition of Box-it UK Limited. During his time as Group Information Management and Technology Director Steve has overseen the successful development of the award-winning Omnidox Suite of digital solutions for information management.

Andy joined OASIS Group in June 2020 and has over 20 years' experience in the records and information management industry. In his role as Group Director of Operational Integration and Performance, Andy has implemented a number of transformational efficiencies that have allowed OASIS Group to better serve its clients and Team Members.

"I am pleased to welcome Steve and Andy into their new roles," said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "As OASIS Group continues its rapid growth across Europe we will continue to invest in the people, infrastructure and technology to support our clients in both the management and critical use of their business information."

Steve and Andy join Ian O'Donovan, Chief Financial Officer; Nick Knight, Chief Commercial Officer; and Jane Gallagher, Group HR Director, to complete the OASIS Group executive team led by Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer.

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg