On request of Swedish Stirling AB, company registration number 556760-6602, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 06, 2020. Shares Short name: STRLNG -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 92,118,961 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009143993 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207097 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556760-6602 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.