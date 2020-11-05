Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Tradegate
04.11.20
20:40 Uhr
14,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2020 | 11:05
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
TIM S. MCKAY
President
MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
