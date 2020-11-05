Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 1-9/2020 interim report

EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 5 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 12:15

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the 1-9/2020 interim report



Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2020 on Tuesday 10 November 2020 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held on 10 November 2020 at 12.00 a.m. Finnish time in the company's premises at Itämerenkatu 3 A, Helsinki, and will be available as webcast at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2020-q3-tulokset



Participants to the physical meeting are requested to register by e-mail in advance to: hanna.lehto@eezy.fi



The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913