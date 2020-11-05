Bybit Becomes New International Champion Partner of Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) is further driving its international marketing and expanding its presence in Asia. The club is excited to launch a global multi-year partnership with the innovative tech company Bybit.

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / BVB has experienced rapid growth internationally and was able to expand its fan base around the globe as well as it has established fruitful partnerships. Heavily involved in the club's international efforts and new businesses were the Singapore and Shanghai offices, which are just some of the touchpoints BVB shares with its new International Champion Partner Bybit.

Established in 2018, Bybit is an ambitious challenger in the market and one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms. The company's corporate colors are also black and yellow, and, like Borussia Dortmund, Bybit values talent and commits to building a field where talents can seize the moment and take the opportunity. Therefore, it was a natural choice to connect with BVB to further expand its European business.

Bybit's co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou stated, "We are thrilled to be a Champion Partner of Borussia Dortmund. As a young and ambitious company, we identify with the authenticity and youthful energy for which BVB is well-known around the globe, as well as the diligence and relentlessness that Borussia Dortmund players radiate. It is no wonder the club has one of the most passionate fan communities in the world. The intensity and the passion of BVB go beyond the football field. Through this partnership, we want to demonstrate that we are here for the long run. With a rich history and many success stories, BVB is our ideal partner. From one black and yellow to another - we are proud to call ourselves firstly fans of Borussia Dortmund and secondly Champion Partner".

Carsten Cramer, managing director of Borussia Dortmund, rounded off the announcement, saying: "We are very pleased about this partnership with Bybit as our International Champion Partner. Especially in the current times, it's great to collaborate with an innovative tech company as the world becomes increasingly digital. Together, we will penetrate even deeper into Asian markets and will further strengthen our brand internationally."

BVB is looking forward to working with the rising player in the crypto-currency market in the upcoming years. This new partnership is an equally clear signal for football to embrace innovative technologies, and for innovative technologies to connect with the sport.

About BVB

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Germany: as well as eight German Bundesliga titles and four German Cup victories, Dortmund has also won the European Cup Winners' Cup, the Champions League in 1997, and also the Intercontinental Cup (World Cup Championship) in that very same year. With over 159,000 members in total, it is one of the five largest sports clubs in Germany and is the seventh largest worldwide.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency trading platform established in March 2018. The company provides online trading services to international individual retail clients as well as professional traders.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitterand Telegram.

Die "About BVB" und "About Bybit" Absätze möchte Bybit der Presse anhängen, diese würden aber auf unseren Kanälen nicht inkludiert werden.

Contact: Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238 SOURCE: Bybit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614678/Bybit-Becomes-New-International-Champion-Partner-of-Borussia-Dortmund