

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices continued to decline in October, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.24 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.58 percent decrease in September. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Prices of fuels and lubricants fell 15.96 percent as the international oil prices plummeted.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.36 percent in October.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 0.28 percent annually in October and rose 0.74 percent from the previous month.



Separate data showed that the wholesale prices declined 7.37 percent annually in October, following a 8.13 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.85 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de