The growing demand for nanocoatings in medical and healthcare equipment is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as huge capital risk involvement, high-price raw materials, and the durability of product performance might hamper the growth during the forecast period.

Medical equipment used in healthcare facilities is more likely to come in contact with body fluids, which increases the risk of bacterial and viral infections. This is increasing concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals that regularly use medical equipment. These factors have increased the use of antimicrobial nanocoatings in the healthcare industry to protect medical equipment from bacterial and germ infestation. A thin layer of parylene polymers is used as a coat on the medical equipment, which creates chemical vapors to prevent bacterial growth. Thus, the increased demand for nanocoatings from the medical and healthcare industry is expected to fuel the growth of the global nanocoatings market during the forecast period.

Global Nanocoatings Market: Type Landscape

Based on type, the antimicrobial nanocoatings segment led the market in 2019. The rising number of deaths caused by unhygienic hospital practices have increased the demand for antimicrobial nanocoating. Besides, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for antimicrobial nanocoating for critical pieces of equipment, such as personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and testing kits. These factors are fueling the growth of the market in the segment.

Global Nanocoatings Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for nanocoatings in 2019 with a share of 36%. The rising awareness about health and hygiene among the people has increased the demand for antimicrobial and self-cleaning coatings. In addition, many end-users in the region are focusing on capacity expansions, which has further fueled the growth of the nanocoatings market size in APAC.

