

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales fell for the second straight month in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.8 percent decrease in August.



Sales of food products increased 2.0 percent annually in September.



Meanwhile, sales of non-food products declined 3.8 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 9.8 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.4 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 33.0 percent yearly in September, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 1.6 percent annually in September, following a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de