

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales grew in September after falling in the previous month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent annually in September, after a 0.1 percent fall in August. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.



In July, sales rose 2.9 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent yearly in September.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September.



Sales of food grew 1.5 percent and those of non-food goods rose 0.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 0.5 percent.



