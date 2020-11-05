The global ostomy care accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Many organizations across the world are creating awareness programs to end the social stigma associated with ostomy surgery. These awareness programs are aiming to build self-confidence among people, eliminate misconceptions about the procedure, and encourage the adoption of ostomy care accessories. For instance, the United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) organizes the WannaWearOne campaign to help people deal with depression related to the surgery. Such initiatives are encouraging a larger number of people to opt for ostomy surgery, which is driving the growth of the market.

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global personal products market is the parent market of the ostomy care accessories market. Within its scope, the personal products market covers products and companies engaged in R&D and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Our report on the ostomy care accessories market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including 3M Co., ALCARE Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Flexicare (Group) Ltd., Hollister Inc., Marlen Manufacturing Development Co., Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc., and Smith Nephew Plc.

Technavio's research report on the ostomy care accessories market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall personal products market.

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ostomy care accessories market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the ostomy care accessories market. The market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Homecare settings

Healthcare settings

Geography

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the ostomy care accessories market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the personal products market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

