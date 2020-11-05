DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2020 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 04/11/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.0494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6206320 CODE: PR1P.DE ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 87307 EQS News ID: 1145826 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2020 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)