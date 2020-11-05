Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Announces New Gold Discovery at Lac Surprise, Québec 2.4 Km West of Iamgold/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2mm Inferred Gold Resource*

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company")(TSXV: SUP; OCTQB: NSUPF) is pleased to announce results from the Company's first drill hole completed for the Lac Surprise property's 2020 Fall program in Québec, including the discovery of a new gold zone. Lac Surprise is 100% owned by Northern Superior, consists of a large 15,178.5 hectares land package and has numerous high priority drill targets identified. Northern Superior's fall program is focusing on several targets immediately west of the IAMGold / Vanstar JV Nelligan gold property which hosts the 3.2 million ounces at 1.02 g/t Au inferred Nelligan resource (see reference to technical report on next page). The new gold discovery at Lac Surprise recording 1.07 g/t gold equivalent(1) ("AuEq") over 35.5m including a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq over 2.6m is on strike and only 1.4 kms from IAMGOLD / Vanstar's westernmost reported step-out drillhole (see Vanstar / IAMGold press releases August 11, 2020)(Figure 1).

Highlights:

Discovery of a new gold zone with hole LCS20-13 recording 1.02 g/t gold and 3.92 g/t silver or 1.07 g/t gold equivalent over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 7.70 g/t gold and 38.96 g/t silver or 8.22 g/t AuEq over 2.6m (see Tables 1 and 2); Two additional, gold-bearing zones, particularly the lowermost zone that assayed 2.06 g/t Au and 1.81 g/t silver or 2.08 g/t AuEq over 3.9m (see Tables 3 and 4); The host material and associated properties is very similar to that described for Nelligan: host material consists of coarser clastic materials (LCS20-13 consists of wacke); best mineralization occurs at or near the contact between the clastic sediments and the volcanoclastic material; primary mineral is pyrite (1 to 5%); and silicified material (LCS20-13 is weak to moderate); and Presence of potentially stratigraphic controlled gold-bearing units.

(1) Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are greatly encouraged by the results received from only our first hole of the fall program. The results from hole LCS20-13 have not only added further proof that a gold-bearing system associated with the neighboring Nelligan deposit extends onto the Lac Surprise property (see Northern Superior press release, December 9, 2019) but have also greatly advanced our knowledge of this gold system. Our drill program has made considerable progress beyond hole LCS20-13, recently completing our twelfth and final hole. We note that assays have been significantly slower than usual this season, however, we are eagerly looking forward to updating the market as they become available."

Program Status

Phase I of the core drill program is now complete, comprised of 12 core drill holes or 4,248.5m of drilling. There were 3,068 samples collected. Material is also being sampled for thin section and petrographic analysis.

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc is the Qualified Person ("QP"), within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, who is overseeing the execution of the drill program. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed and approved information disclosed in this press release.

* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource; Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada.

Cautionary Note to Readers: Readers are reminded that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior's TPK and Croteau Est Projects

The TPK property is located in northwestern Ontario and is large (approximately 20kms x 30kms), containing two regional scale mineralized systems. The first system is primarily gold bearing, stretching 35kms across the Big Dam and New Growth areas of the property. The Big Dam area contains the largest gold grain-in-till dispersal aprons in North America stretching 6kms by 11kms, with as many as 1262 gold grains most of which are pristine (92%). Embedded within this apron are numerous high-grade gold mineralized boulders assaying as high as 94 g/t gold. A discovery hole of 25.87 g/t gold over 13.45m has already been intersected. The second system within the Annex area of the property is defined by a gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor 3.5kms x 13.5kms wide with gold grain counts as high as 1263 gold grains, mostly pristine in shape. Embedded within this corridor are boulders assaying as high as 727g/t gold, 111g/t silver and 4.05% copper.

A drill program for the Big Dam and Annex areas of the property has been developed and ready to be initiated as soon as First Nations concerns associated with COVID-19 have been addressed to their satisfaction. These programs are fully funded with a budget of $3.7million. This property is 100% Northern Superior's and is operated under an Early Exploration Benefits Agreement with Neskantaga First Nation.

The Croteau Est property is located within the Chapais-Chibougamou gold camp of Québec and is large (approximately 30kms x 15kms). The property has a 43-101 compliant inferred gold resource defined and several gold showings discovered across the property. The resource is defined as consisting of 11.6 million tonnes, grading 1.7g/t gold, yielding 640,000 ounces of gold. Assays associated with this deposit includes intersections of: 11.06 g/t gold over 9.10m including 43.75 g/t gold over 2.00m, 61.24 g/t gold over 5.95 m including 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m, 7.50 g/t gold over 7.95m including 56.40 g/t gold over 1.00m, 1.99 g/t gold over 34.65m including 9.46 g/t gold over 2m). The resource is defined from only 64, shallow holes most of which are only 350m deep. The system is open along strike in both directions and at depth. A core drill program and budget has been set for this project to expand the resource and test several of the regional showings (see "Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, October 12th, 2015 Mineral Resource Estimate, Drabble, M., Glacken, I, Cervoj, K and Morgan, R.).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

Figure 1. Location hole LCS20-13, Target Area 1 relative to the neighbouring Nelligan gold resource.

Table 1. Assay summary table LCS20-13, 1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t Ag, 1.07 AuEq over 35.5m.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) LCS-20-013 160.5 196 35.5 1.02 3.92 1.07 Including 160.5 162 1.5 1.65 2.60 1.68 162 163.5 1.5 0.09 0.31 0.09 163.5 165 1.5 0.30 0.57 0.31 165 165.5 0.5 5.82 6.24 5.90 165.5 167 1.5 2.72 5.39 2.79 167 168.3 1.3 0.30 0.65 0.31 168.3 169 0.7 0.05 0.32 0.05 169 170 1.0 0.16 0.30 0.17 170 171.5 1.5 0.08 0.30 0.08 171.5 173 1.5 0.08 0.44 0.09 173 174.5 1.5 0.12 0.38 0.13 174.5 176 1.5 0.09 0.42 0.09 176 177.5 1.5 0.15 0.52 0.15 177.5 179 1.5 1.14 3.37 1.18 179 180 1.0 0.14 0.68 0.14 180 181 1.0 0.13 0.66 0.14 181 182.5 1.5 0.44 1.24 0.45 182.5 184 1.5 0.10 0.45 0.11 184 185 1.0 0.05 0.53 0.06 185 186 1.0 0.24 1.64 0.26 186 187.5 1.5 7.69 33.50 8.14 187.5 188.6 1.1 7.71 46.40 8.33 188.6 189.5 0.9 0.50 1.98 0.52 189.5 190.5 1.0 0.16 0.60 0.17 190.5 192 1.5 0.25 0.94 0.26 192 193 1.0 0.20 0.74 0.21 193 194.5 1.5 0.23 0.48 0.24 194.5 196 1.5 0.13 0.43 0.13

Table 2. High grade intersection, 7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t Ag, 8.22 AuEq over 2.6m.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) LCS-20-013 186 188.6 2.6 7.70 38.96 8.22 Including 186 187.5 1.5 7.69 33.50 8.14 187.5 188.6 1.1 7.71 46.40 8.33

Table 3. Additional gold zone, top of hole LCS20-13.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) LCS-20-013 5.5 16 10.5 0.36 0.36 0.37 Including 5.5 7 1.5 0.11 0.30 0.11 7 8.5 1.5 0.24 0.43 0.24 8.5 9.95 1.5 0.14 0.42 0.14 9.95 10.5 0.6 1.87 0.68 1.88 10.5 12 1.5 0.88 0.29 0.88 12 13.5 1.5 0.08 0.29 0.08 13.5 15 1.5 0.16 0.39 0.16 15 16 1.0 0.37 0.25 0.37

Table 4. Additional gold zone, near bottom of hole LCS20-13.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) LCS-20-013 249.1 253 3.9 2.06 1.81 2.08 Including 249.1 250 0.9 2.77 3.25 3.22 250 251.5 1.5 2.43 1.33 3.05 251.5 253 1.5 1.27 1.43 1.88

