

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first half on Thursday, J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) said it will close around 420 Argos standalone stores, reducing the UK Argos standalone store estate to around 100 by March 2024. It will also close its meat, fish and deli counters, based on reduced customer demand.



These closures will lead to the loss of up to 3,500 jobs. However, the job loss could be limited and alternative roles can be found for them as the company is planning to add 6,000 jobs by the end of the financial year.



Meanwhile, it will also open up to 150 more Argos stores in Sainsbury's and add 150-200 more Argos collection points in supermarkets and convenience stores by March 2024, so that every Sainsbury's supermarket will have either an Argos store in store or a collection point.



This is part of the company move to accelerate the pace of change across its business, simplifying its operations and delivering structural cost savings to support investment into its core food offer and driving an inflection in profit momentum.



These actions will lead to a reduction in the company's retail operating costs to sales ratio of at least two percentage points by March 2024. It will also create at least 600 million pounds of annual additional funding by March 2024 to reinvest.



The company expects this new plan to drive an inflection in underlying profit momentum, with pre-tax profits in the year to March 2022 to exceed those reported in the year to March 2020.



The cost-saving actions were necessary after the company slipped to a pretax loss of 137 million pounds in the first half, compared to a profit of 9 million pounds in the same period last year. Sales also declined 1.4 percent from last year.



