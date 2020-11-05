Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations
Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 26, 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005356/en/
VERSACE (Photo: Business Wire)
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Revenue decline of 23.0%, a significant improvement from the first quarter
- E-commerce sales improved sequentially, increasing approximately 60%
- Positive sales in Mainland China across all luxury houses
- Positive global retail sales at Versace for the three months ended September
- Adjusted gross margin expansion of 220 basis points versus prior year
- Adjusted operating margin expansion of 240 basis points versus prior year
- Adjusted earnings per share of $0.90
John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly impact the entire world. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by the virus and to everyone on the front lines who are tirelessly helping combat this pandemic. At Capri Holdings, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. I want to thank our teams around the world for the hard work and dedication they demonstrate every day to support each other and their communities during this unprecedented time."
Mr. Idol continued, "We were pleased with our second quarter results, with revenue and earnings surpassing our expectations. Our performance demonstrates the power and desirability of the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands. Through creativity and innovation, our luxury houses inspire excitement and passion, creating an emotional connection with our consumers. We are also attracting new consumers to each of our luxury houses as evidenced by the double digit increase in our consumer databases."
Mr. Idol concluded, "As the world continues to emerge from this crisis, we are increasingly optimistic about the outlook for the fashion luxury industry and Capri Holdings. We have an incredible portfolio of luxury houses, each with their rich heritage, exclusive DNA and strong brand loyalty. We are uniquely positioned to drive multiple years of strong growth as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation
The company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.
Overview of Capri Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Total revenue of $1.1 billion decreased 23.0% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 24.6%.
- Gross profit was $710 million and gross margin was 64.0%, compared to $874 millionand 60.6% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $701 million and adjusted gross margin was 63.2%, compared to $879 million and 61.0% in the prior year.
- Income from operations was $153 million and operating margin was 13.8% compared to $75 million and 5.2% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $182 million and operating margin was 16.4%, compared to $202 million and 14.0% in the prior year.
- Net income was $122 million, or $0.81 per diluted share compared to $73 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $137 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $177 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year.
- Net inventory at September 26, 2020 was $930 million, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year.
Versace Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Versace revenue of $195 million decreased 14.5% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 18.9%.
- Versace operating income was $20 million and operating margin was 10.3% compared to $9 million and 3.9% in the prior year. Last year, adjusted operating income was $14 million and adjusted operating margin was 6.1%.
Jimmy Choo Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Jimmy Choo revenue of $122 million decreased 2.4% compared to the prior. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 6.4%.
- Jimmy Choo operating income was break even, compared to an operating loss of $10 million and operating margin of (8.0)% in the prior year.
Michael Kors Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results:
- Michael Kors revenue of $793 million decreased 27.2% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 27.9%.
- Michael Kors operating income was $190 million and operating margin was 24.0%, compared to $222 million and 20.4% in the prior year.
Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
The company is not providing annual earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 due to the lack of visibility surrounding the progression of the pandemic, macroeconomic fundamentals, and tourism flows.
Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2021 results is scheduled for today, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until November 12, 2020. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10011575. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.
Upcoming Event
John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas J. Edwards, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan Virtual Global Consumer, Retail Luxury Conference held virtually, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.capriholdings.com. An archived replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, long-lived asset impairments, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.
About Capri Holdings Limited
Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.
SCHEDULE 1
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
Total revenue
1,110
1,442
1,561
2,788
Cost of goods sold
400
568
549
1,080
Gross profit
710
874
1,012
1,708
Total operating expenses
557
799
1,021
1,569
Income (Loss) from operations
153
75
(9)
139
Other income, net
(1)
(1)
(3)
Interest expense, net
12
3
29
16
Foreign currency (gain) loss
4
(3)
6
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
141
69
(34)
120
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
20
(4)
25
2
Net income (loss)
121
73
(59)
118
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Capri
122
73
(58)
118
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
150,492,275
151,602,502
150,024,293
151,326,037
Diluted
151,677,242
152,576,283
150,024,293
152,455,218
Net income (loss) per ordinary share:
Basic
0.81
0.48
(0.39)
0.78
Diluted
0.81
0.47
(0.39)
0.77
SCHEDULE 2
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 26,
March 28,
September 28,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
238
592
179
Receivables, net
344
308
368
Inventories, net
930
827
1,073
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
122
167
275
Total current assets
1,634
1,894
1,895
Property and equipment, net
530
561
589
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,677
1,625
1,671
Intangible assets, net
2,024
1,986
2,171
Goodwill
1,539
1,488
1,598
Deferred tax assets
226
225
160
Other assets
173
167
309
Total assets
7,803
7,946
8,393
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
558
428
390
Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses
92
93
97
Accrued income taxes
39
42
27
Current operating lease liabilities
439
430
403
Short-term debt
200
167
603
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
253
241
283
Total current liabilities
1,581
1,401
1,803
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,772
1,758
1,766
Deferred tax liabilities
483
465
440
Long-term debt
1,581
2,012
1,796
Other long-term liabilities
187
142
176
Total liabilities
5,604
5,778
5,981
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
4
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 218,563,307 shares issued and 150,621,274 outstanding at September 26, 2020; 217,320,010 shares issued and 149,425,612 outstanding at March 28, 2020 and 216,815,137 shares issued and 151,633,281 outstanding at September 28, 2019
Treasury shares, at cost 67,942,033 shares at September 26, 2020, 67,894,398 shares at March 28, 2020 and 65,181,856 shares at September 28, 2019
(3,326)
(3,325)
(3,225)
Additional paid-in capital
1,126
1,085
1,060
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
125
75
(103)
Retained earnings
4,274
4,332
4,673
Total shareholders' equity of Capri
2,199
2,167
2,405
Noncontrolling interest
1
3
Total shareholders' equity
2,199
2,168
2,408
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,803
7,946
8,393
SCHEDULE 3
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 26,
September 28,
September 26,
September 28,
Revenue by Segment and Region:
Versace
The Americas
60
48
75
92
EMEA
80
121
107
213
Asia
55
59
106
130
Versace Revenue
195
228
288
435
Jimmy Choo
The Americas
33
21
39
51
EMEA
46
64
62
143
Asia
43
40
72
89
Jimmy Choo Revenue
122
125
173
283
Michael Kors
The Americas
494
733
650
1,388
EMEA
185
224
264
413
Asia
114
132
186
269
Michael Kors Revenue
793
1,089
1,100
2,070
Total Revenue
1,110
1,442
1,561
2,788
Income (loss) from Operations:
Versace
20
9
(21)
6
Jimmy Choo
(10)
(29)
1
Michael Kors
190
222
142
423
Total segment income from operations
210
221
92
430
Less: Corporate expenses
(30)
(35)
(61)
(68)
Restructuring and other charges
(9)
(7)
(17)
(22)
Impairment of assets
(20)
(104)
(20)
(201)
COVID-19 related charges
2
(3)
Total Income (Loss) from Operations
153
75
(9)
139
Operating Margin:
Versace
10.3
3.9
(7.3)
1.4
Jimmy Choo
(8.0)
(16.8)
0.4
Michael Kors
24.0
20.4
12.9
20.4
Capri Operating Margin
13.8
5.2
(0.6)
5.0
SCHEDULE 4
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
As of
Retail Store Information:
September 26,
September 28,
Versace
206
198
Jimmy Choo
227
216
Michael Kors
828
850
Total number of retail stores
1,261
1,264
SCHEDULE 5
CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change
September 26,
September 28,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
195
228
(14.5)
(18.9)
Jimmy Choo
122
125
(2.4)
(6.4)
Michael Kors
793
1,089
(27.2)
(27.9)
Total revenue
1,110
1,442
(23.0)
(24.6)
Six Months Ended
Change
September 26,
September 28,
As
Constant
Total revenue:
Versace
288
435
(33.8)
(35.6)
Jimmy Choo
173
283
(38.9)
(40.6)
Michael Kors
1,100
2,070
(46.9)
(47.1)
Total revenue
1,561
2,788
(44.0)
(44.7)
SCHEDULE 6
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 26, 2020
As
Impairment Charges
Restructuring
COVID-19
Capri
As
Gross profit
710
(9)
701
Operating expenses
557
(20)
(9)
(7)
(2)
519
Total income (loss) from operations
153
20
9
(2)
2
182
Income (loss) before provision for
141
20
9
(2)
2
170
Provision for income taxes
20
9
4
1
34
Net income (loss) attributable to
122
11
5
(2)
1
137
Diluted net income (loss) per
0.81
0.07
0.03
(0.02)
0.01
0.90
_____________________
SCHEDULE 7
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 26, 2020
As
Impairment
Restructuring
COVID-19 Related Charges
Capri Transformation
ERP Implementation
As
Gross profit
1,012
(8)
1,004
Operating expenses
1,021
(20)
(17)
(11)
(2)
(2)
969
Total (loss) income from operations
(9)
20
17
3
2
2
35
(Loss) income before provision for
(34)
20
17
3
2
2
10
Provision for (benefit from) income
25
9
(1)
(3)
1
(1)
30
Net (loss) income attributable to
(58)
11
18
6
1
3
(19)
Diluted net (loss) income per
(0.39)
0.07
0.12
0.04
0.01
0.02
(0.13)
______________________
SCHEDULE 8
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 28, 2019
As Reported
Impairment
Restructuring
Inventory
ERP
Capri
Acquisition
As Adjusted
Gross profit
874
5
879
Operating expenses
799
(104)
(7)
(9)
(2)
677
Versace operating income
9
5
14
Total income from operations
75
104
7
5
9
2
202
Foreign currency loss (gain)
4
(1)
3
Income before provision for income taxes
69
104
7
5
9
2
1
197
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(4)
18
2
1
2
1
20
Net income attributable to Capri
73
86
5
4
7
1
1
177
Diluted net income per ordinary share
0.47
0.56
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.01
1.16
______________________
SCHEDULE 9
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 28, 2019
As Reported
Impairment Charges
Restructuring and Other
Inventory
ERP
Capri
Acquisition
As Adjusted
Gross profit
1,708
11
1,719
Total operating expenses
1,569
(201)
(22)
(17)
(2)
1,327
Versace operating income
6
11
17
Total income from operations
139
201
22
11
17
2
392
Foreign currency loss (gain)
6
(1)
5
Income before provision for income taxes
120
201
22
11
17
2
1
374
Provision for income taxes
2
37
5
3
4
1
52
Net income attributable to Capri
118
164
17
8
13
1
1
322
Weighted average diluted ordinary shares
152,455,218
152,455,218
Diluted net income per ordinary share
0.77
1.08
0.11
0.05
0.08
0.01
0.01
2.11
______________________
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005356/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Jennifer Davis
(201) 514-8234
Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com
Media:
Dinesh Kandiah
(917) 934-2427
Press@CapriHoldings.com