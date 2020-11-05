

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share. This compares with $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $961.2 million or $8.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $2.29 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $961.2 Mln. vs. $761.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.36 vs. $6.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.13 -Revenue (Q3): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



