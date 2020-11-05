Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 240.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.48p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 233.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 233.70p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---