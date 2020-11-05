Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 04-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 308.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 308.02p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---