

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.15, 11% above prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.97, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter sales were $6.855 billion, 2% below previous year. Compared to prior year, excluding the impacts of foreign currency, cost pass-through and divestitures, underlying sales decreased 1%, as 2% price attainment was more than offset by 3% lower volumes. Analysts expected revenue of $6.69 billion, for the quarter.



For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.05 to $8.10, up 10%, or 12% when excluding currency headwinds. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.79.



