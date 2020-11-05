

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC):



-Earnings: -$2.40 million in Q3 vs. $261.81 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $1.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HollyFrontier Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$66.89 million or -$0.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.53 per share -Revenue: $2.82 billion in Q3 vs. $4.42 billion in the same period last year.



