

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate fell in August, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 16.8 percent in August from 17.0 percent in July. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 16.9 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 28,458 persons to 771,325 in August from 799,783 in the previous year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 39.3 percent in August from 34.5 percent in the same month last year.



The employment decreased by 99,346 to 3.821 million persons in August from 3.92 million a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de