

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $122 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $137 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.9% to $1.11 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $137 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

