

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.81 compared to $0.87, a year ago. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total adjusted OIBDA decreased 15% to $954 million, or decreased 14% ex-FX.



Third quarter total revenue declined to $2.56 billion from $2.68 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.49 billion, for the quarter. U.S. distribution revenues increased 2% and advertising revenues decreased 8%, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DISCOVERY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de