

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.96 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $16.69 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.39 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $239.03 million from $241.75 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.39 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $239.03 Mln vs. $241.75 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

