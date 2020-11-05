

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $33.58 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $16.43 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $426.89 million from $428.50 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $33.58 Mln. vs. $16.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $426.89 Mln vs. $428.50 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW YORK TIMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de