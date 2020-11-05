Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 October 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.2% Northland Power 6.2% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 5.4% Fortum 4.6% Acciona 4.5% TransAlta Renewables 4.4% National Grid 4.4% China Everbright Intl. 4.0% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.3% Drax Group 3.2% SSE 2.9% New Energy Solar 2.8% China Suntien Green Energy 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.5% Pinnacle Renewable Energy 2.1% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.1% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 2.1% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.1% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9%

At close of business on 30 October 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 22.1% Yieldcos & funds 27.5% Renewable focused utilities 11.2% Liquidation portfolio 7.2% Biomass generation and production 6.3% Electricity networks 4.4% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 4.2% Waste to energy 4.0% Energy storage 2.2% Renewable technology and service 1.3% Carbon markets 0.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 9.3% 100.00%