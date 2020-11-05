Anzeige
05.11.2020
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, November 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 October 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure8.2%
Northland Power6.2%
iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF5.4%
Fortum4.6%
Acciona4.5%
TransAlta Renewables4.4%
National Grid4.4%
China Everbright Intl.4.0%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class3.3%
Drax Group3.2%
SSE2.9%
New Energy Solar2.8%
China Suntien Green Energy2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.5%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy2.1%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.1%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units2.1%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc2.1%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.9%

At close of business on 30 October 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers22.1%
Yieldcos & funds27.5%
Renewable focused utilities11.2%
Liquidation portfolio7.2%
Biomass generation and production6.3%
Electricity networks4.4%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency4.2%
Waste to energy4.0%
Energy storage2.2%
Renewable technology and service1.3%
Carbon markets0.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets9.3%
100.00%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.0%
Global20.4%
United Kingdom18.2%
Europe (ex UK)13.7%
China11.3%
India1.6%
Latin America1.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets9.3%
100.0%
