Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, November 5
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 October 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|8.2%
|Northland Power
|6.2%
|iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF
|5.4%
|Fortum
|4.6%
|Acciona
|4.5%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.4%
|National Grid
|4.4%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.0%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.3%
|Drax Group
|3.2%
|SSE
|2.9%
|New Energy Solar
|2.8%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.6%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.5%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|2.1%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.1%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|2.1%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|2.1%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|1.9%
At close of business on 30 October 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.8 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|22.1%
|Yieldcos & funds
|27.5%
|Renewable focused utilities
|11.2%
|Liquidation portfolio
|7.2%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.3%
|Electricity networks
|4.4%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|4.2%
|Waste to energy
|4.0%
|Energy storage
|2.2%
|Renewable technology and service
|1.3%
|Carbon markets
|0.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|9.3%
|100.00%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.0%
|Global
|20.4%
|United Kingdom
|18.2%
|Europe (ex UK)
|13.7%
|China
|11.3%
|India
|1.6%
|Latin America
|1.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|9.3%
|100.0%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de