

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $300 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $2.56 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



