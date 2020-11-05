The global commercial aerospace 3D printing market size is poised to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005439/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key drivers for the growth of the Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market will be the miniaturization of jet engines. 3D printing enables the miniaturization of aircraft components, which helps in the development of fuel-efficient solutions with low operational costs for aircraft. The development of smaller and lighter compressor systems saves a considerable amount of fuel. 3D printer manufacturers are focusing on the development of actuators with the help of 3D printing techniques. This will help to improve the optimization of air control and thus improve system stability. All these factors will drive the growth of the commercial aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major commercial aerospace 3D printing market growth will be driven by the printing technologies segment. This is due to the application of contract manufacturing 3D printing service for 3D-printed parts and components in commercial aircraft.

North America was the largest commercial aerospace 3D printing market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increased passenger growth and strong economic growth.

The global commercial aerospace 3D printing market is fragmented. 3D Systems Corp., Arconic Inc., EOS GmbH, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Melrose Industries Plc, Sandvik AB, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial aerospace 3D printing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial aerospace 3D printing market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Influence of 3D Printing on Aircraft Interior will be a Key Market Trend

3D printing technology not only enables flexible design changes but also results in improved designs and greater usage of carrier space. Manufacturers extensively rely on 3D printing to integrate multiple parts into one. This helps them in reducing the overall weight of the component. Wall panels, air ducts, and seat frameworks are a few of the aircraft parts that leverage the application of this technology. This factor proves that the growing influence of 3D printing on aircraft interiors will stimulate growth in the commercial aerospace 3D printing market during the predicted period.

Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aerospace 3D printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aerospace 3D printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aerospace 3D printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aerospace 3D printing market vendors

