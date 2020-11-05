

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined more-than-expected in September after recovering in August, data published by Eurostat showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume fell 2 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to a 4.2 percent increase in August. Sales were forecast to drop 1 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco dropped 1.4 percent on month and non-food product sales slid 2.6 percent. At the same time, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were down 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales halved to 2.2 percent from 4.4 percent in August. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent rise.



In the EU27, retail sales dropped 1.7 percent on month but expanded 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in September.



