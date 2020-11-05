

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



-Earnings: -$0.74 million in Q3 vs. $0.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.62 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $24.96 million in Q3 vs. $23.47 million in the same period last year.



