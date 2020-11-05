

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC):



-Earnings: -$4.85 billion in Q4 vs. $132.62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$23.74 in Q4 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $389.27 million or $1.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.85 per share -Revenue: $49.24 billion in Q4 vs. $45.64 billion in the same period last year.



