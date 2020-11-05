Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Schedules Conference Call to Report Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that the Company will release financial results of its fiscal year first quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to discuss the results with analysts and institutional investors. The call will include remarks by management as well as questions and answers. Interested persons may access the live call by dialing (844) 407-9500 (U.S./Canada callers) or (862) 298-0850 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on December 11, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 38163.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Dynatronics Corporation

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

skyler.black@dynatronics.com

