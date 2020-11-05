

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $356 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $975 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $916 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $3.61 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $916 Mln. vs. $946 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $3.37 to $3.63



