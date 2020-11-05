Salsify and e-Comas Partner to Help Brands Win on Amazon Marketplaces

Partnership combines best-in-class digital shelf technology and consulting services for Amazon marketplace sales strategies.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the commerce experience management platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, and e-Comas, an Amazon consulting, account management, and content optimization firm, today announced a joint partnership designed to bring Amazon digital shelf excellence to brand manufacturers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The partnership will allow joint customers to grow sales on Amazon more effectively through the combination of expert counsel and leading digital shelf technology.

" With more than 1.1 billion visits per month , Amazon is the leading online marketplace in Europe," said Christian Hassold, VP of EMEA at Salsify. "This partnership with e-Comas will allow customers to most effectively manage engaging product and brand content that can be quickly iterated and improved upon. The result is more differentiated product offerings and increased sales in this increasingly competitive and constantly changing marketplace environment."

The Salsify Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform leverages an integrated product information management (PIM) platform, digital asset management (DAM), and an experience builder with core commerce capabilities designed to enable sales across retailer, distributor, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. When joined with e-Comas' leading Amazon sales training, coaching, and enterprise strategic consulting services, brand manufacturers can establish and scale Amazon marketplace initiatives in a manner that outpaces competitors and captures more customers.

"Amazon's marketplaces have grown into one of the most important digital sales channels in Europe. But for many brands, attempting to manage the channel has proven unwieldy and burdensome," said Jérôme de Guigné, founder and managing director at e-Comas. "It is only through the best in technology and the best strategic consulting services that brands can expect the maximum return on their investments. This is why we are excited to partner with Salsify to ensure that brands can take full advantage of this exciting time on the digital shelf."

Salsify and e-Comas will be hosting a webinar providing more details on the partnership and how brands can best manage marketplace catalogs at 4 p.m. CET on Thursday, 12 November. Register for the webinar at https://www.e-comas.com/webinar.

About e-Comas

e-Comas: eCommerce Made Simple helps brands grow faster on Amazon globally. The e-Comas team of e-Commerce specialists provide expertise in consulting and account management areas, working with major multinational brands to define, design, and execute their Amazon strategy. e-Comas advises on pricing, positioning, and go-to-market options to help businesses maximize their presence on Amazon and reach their full brand potential.

For more information, please visit www.e-comas.com.

About Salsify

Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit https://www.salsify.com/en-gb/.

