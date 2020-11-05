Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, announced today that the Company will present its operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 12, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company will review accomplishments from the quarter and provide an overview of its business and growth strategy.

Conference Call Information

The webcast will be accessible live and archived at the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/38489 and on Aytu BioScience's website, within the Investors section under Events & Presentations, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist®, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (ii) Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iii) Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test. This assay is used in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu recently licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

Aytu also operates a consumer health subsidiary, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus"), a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing, licensing and developing safe and effective consumer healthcare products designed to improve men's and women's health and vitality. Innovus commercializes over thirty-five consumer health products competing in large healthcare categories including diabetes, men's health, sexual wellness and respiratory health. The Innovus product portfolio is commercialized through direct-to-consumer marketing channels utilizing the company's proprietary Beyond Human® marketing and sales platform.

Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating Rx and consumer health products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com and visit innovuspharma.com to learn about the company's consumer healthcare products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the regulatory and commercial risks associated with introducing the COVID-19 rapid tests, the accuracy of the COVID-19 rapid tests as compared to other COVID-19 tests, market acceptance of the tests, the ability to obtain FDA approval or authorization for the tests, our ability to obtain sufficient tests to meet consumer demand, if any, the manufacturers' ability to scale up manufacturing to meet customer demand, if any, reputation risks if the tests are not as effective as anticipated, and that the current regulatory environment continues to permit the sale of the tests. We also refer you to the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

