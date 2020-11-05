Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Files PCT Application for International Protection of Cannabinoid Delivery System for Beverages, Foods and Consumer Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing unique infusion technologies and products, today announces the filing of an application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) seeking international protection of its unique cannabinoid infusion system for beverages, foods and consumer products. The inventions for which the Company is seeking international patent protection are a result from its Project Varin research program. Cannabis Global filed a non-provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office on November 4, 2020.

The Company believes this technology holds wide appeal to the developing worldwide cannabis industry, and potential allowing for significant cost reductions and meaningful efficacy enhancements. Additionally, the technology will allow for significantly faster onset of active cannabinoids ingredients, which are expected to be measured in minutes, versus oftentimes in hours for current generations of cannabinoid infusion technologies.

"At Cannabis Global we hold the opinion that not only will cannabis be soon deschecheduled and legalized within the United States, but in many other areas of the world," commented Arman Tabatabaei, Company CEO. "It is important for our Company to start on the PCT process as soon as is possible to ensure we will be able to capitalize on the expected wave of global cannabis legalization, especially relating to South East Asia and within the European Union where legalization and decriminalization is already well underway."

The PCT application addresses new methods for the creation of highly bioavailable and ultra-fast acting cannabinoids for use in beverages, food, topicals, and other applications. The Company believes this technology is revolutionary holding the potential to rewrite the efficacy and cost equations in the cannabis industry.

By filing one application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, Cannabis Global will simultaneously seek protection of the Project Varin inventions in up to 150 countries. The Company has already selected its International Search Authority in conjunction with its patent counsel.

The technologies developed by the Company are part of Project Varin, which was launched last year to develop innovative delivery technologies for rare cannabinoids, such as cannabinol (CBN) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V). The Company's researches quickly learned the technologies developed to reduce the costs of these exotic cannabinoids, which are often in excess of $50,000 per kilo, applied to the more widely used cannabinoids cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The Company is now targeting in excess of a fivefold increase in THC psychoactive effect when the Project Varin technology is utilized. It is believed this will allow product formulators to significantly reduce costs and/or to produce products with significantly improved psychoactive effect utilizing similar dosage levels.

Psychoactive Cannabis and U.S. Federal Law

Psychoactive Cannabis containing greater than 0.3% THC is a Schedule 1 managed substance and is against the law underneath federal regulation, particularly the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). Even in states which have legalized the use of psychoactive hashish for medical and/or leisure use, its sale and use stay violations of federal regulation. The illegality of psychoactive hashish underneath federal regulation preempts state legal guidelines that legalize its use. Strict enforcement of federal regulation concerning psychoactive hashish would materially impression our enterprise. Cannabis and marijuana remain illegal in most areas outside of the United States. The Company plans strict adherence to all laws and regulations relative to all geographic areas in which it could or will operate.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

