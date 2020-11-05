Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Silber in Nevada - Zweite Welle mit explosiver Kursentwicklung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
05.11.20
14:53 Uhr
134,30 Euro
+2,22
+1,68 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,32134,3415:09
134,34134,3615:09
PR Newswire
05.11.2020 | 14:10
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TI Fluid Systems Supplies Volkswagen ID.3 And ID.4 Battery Electric Vehicles With Industry-First Thermal Technology

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE: TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has started high volume production of new thermal products, assemblies and technology for the new Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 battery electric vehicles. The ID.3 is a compact hatchback and the first production model based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) from Volkswagen. The release of the ID.4, an electric compact SUV, will follow.

"We are excited to announce the launch of these new battery electric vehicle components. With this product line, TI Fluid Systems has taken another important step to its future of becoming an integrated thermal management supplier for the battery electrical vehicle market," commented Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems.

This new application of heat pump technology using R744 (also called CO2) refrigerant provides both heating and cooling for the cabin comfort and operates at a higher efficiency in certain conditions for significant battery range extension. TI Fluid Systems assembles the heat pump module with the electronic valves, accumulator, bracket, and chiller with associated high pressure aluminum lines. The heat pump valve assembly are supplied from TI Fluid System's Jablonec Plant in the Czech Republic.

TI Fluid Systems will also be supplying the Chassis Thermal Coolant Loop Line Assemblies that are manufactured in various materials including lightweight engineered polymers. TIFS has commissioned a new plant in Tangier, Morocco for the battery electric vehicle market. This plant supplies the finished hoses to Tauste, Spain for final assembly and verification test.

TI Fluid Systems is the Tier 1 Global Supplier for these BEV products.

About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 108 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg

VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.