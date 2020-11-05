

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $281 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $475 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $450 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $1.89 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $450 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50



