GoooGreen Inc.: GoooGreen Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launches Newly Designed Website to Initiate Its Revenue Growth Plans

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. announces launch of its newly designed www.vegaswinners.com website as the first step to initiate its ambitious revenue & growth plan, aimed to capitalize on the global online gambling market boom.

The redesigned website features a streamlined design and improved functionality. Enriched content areas will help both current and prospective clients realize the value of VegasWINNERS information, data, analysis, guidance, and professional handicapping advice provided by its stable of respected and well-known sports handicappers to aid in their sports gambling decision-making process.

GoooGreen intends to monetize its VegasWINNERS sports handicapping subsidiary with pay-for-play, monthly subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and online gambling upon the requisite licensing approval.

"VegasWinners CEO Wayne Allyn Root stated, "Our site has undergone a full re-design. For the first time we have gathered an all-star team of sports handicappers all in one place! We are very excited about our future. To compliment this overhaul, we will commence a major national television advertising campaign in November, with TV ads starring myself and one of the most famous sports stars in history. We will be announcing more about the functionality of the website and TV ad campaign soon. We are doing things that no other handicappers have ever done, and the TV ad campaign will build our brand, raise visibility, dramatically increase traffic, and generate revenues and memberships at our newly re-designed VegasWINNERS site."

The global online gambling market size is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Growing popularity of betting across the globe and freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years. Increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to casino gaming platforms are currently driving the market. Factors such as increasing internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. The spread of COVID19 has accelerated the demand for online gambling. Moreover, increasing digitalization coupled with secure digital payment options are also some factors contributing to online gambling market growth. The market is further expected to gain momentum over the forecast period attributed to the rising use of digital currency and websites provided by companies for betting and gambling. The article can be read in its entirety at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-online-gambling-market#:~:text=Online%20Gambling%20Market%20Growth%20%26%20Trends,traction%20over%20the%20forecast%20period.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc., through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. GoooGreen, Inc. through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. was founded by Wayne Allyn Root, which provides sports betting enthusiasts with the highest quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. For more information please visit GoooGreens website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

