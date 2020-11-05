Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Expands Into Missouri With Initial Cov-Shield Purchase Order From School District in Southwest Missouri

Plexiglass Desk Shields to Provide Protective Equipment

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Cov-Shield Plexiglass Desk Shields from a school district in southwest Missouri, its first ever customer in the state of Missouri.

The school district operates a total of eight schools; made up of four elementary schools, two intermediate schools, one junior high school and one high school for its more than 700 teachers and over 6,000 students. The purchase order for Cov-Shield units is to incease the safety and protection of its teachers, staff and students in the classroom.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very excited to work with this school district in southwest Missouri, just outside of Springfield. Their trust in our products supports the value-add our Cov-Shield solutions provide as schools try to manage the social distancing requirements of the CDC and provide a safe learning environment for its teachers, staff and students in the classroom."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614651/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Expands-Into-Missouri-With-Initial-Cov-Shield-Purchase-Order-From-School-District-in-Southwest-Missouri